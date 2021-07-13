Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers: Shattered Glass, Pitre-Durocher Issue #5 Retailer Incentive Cover
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,987
IDWs Transformers: Shattered Glass, Pitre-Durocher Issue #5 Retailer Incentive Cover


More Shattered Glass cover artwork and commentary for your weekend viewing and reading, this time from Volta Art Director and IDW veteran Sara Pitre-Durocher: Aaand here’s my last Transformers: Shattered Glass RI cover, for #5 ? Was also revealed during Hasbro Pulse yesterday! Hehehe thanks everyone for the love on these, I love the universe so much, I’m so thankful I got to do RI covers for this series!! Let’s hope there’s more to comeeee Little bonus of the sketch lineup I created at the very start to show the idea for all 5 covers, and then &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers: Shattered Glass, Pitre-Durocher Issue #5 Retailer Incentive Cover Art and Series Covers Sketches appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Dark Of The Moon Sentinel Prime - Canadian Packaging, Sealed
Transformers
Perfect Effect PA-03 Master Weapons Set - Opened Box Botcon Overlord Add-On Kit
Transformers
Combiner Wars Sunstreaker - Canadian Packaging, Sealed
Transformers
Transformers Generations Thundercracker - Canadian Packaging, Sealed #2
Transformers
Transformers Titan Returns Twinferno - Canadian Packaging, Sealed
Transformers
Transformers Generations Sergant Kup - Canadian Packaging, Sealed
Transformers
Transformers Generations Thundercracker - Canadian Packaging, Sealed
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:18 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.