|
IDWs Transformers: Shattered Glass, Pitre-Durocher Issue #5 Retailer Incentive Cover
More Shattered Glass
cover artwork and commentary for your weekend viewing and reading, this time from Volta Art Director and IDW veteran Sara Pitre-Durocher: Aaand here’s my last Transformers: Shattered Glass RI cover, for #5 ? Was also revealed during Hasbro Pulse yesterday
! Hehehe thanks everyone for the love on these, I love the universe so much, I’m so thankful I got to do RI covers for this series!! Let’s hope there’s more to comeeee Little bonus of the sketch lineup I created at the very start to show the idea for all 5 covers, and then » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs Transformers: Shattered Glass, Pitre-Durocher Issue #5 Retailer Incentive Cover Art and Series Covers Sketches
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca