Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Shockwave Lab SL-99 & SL-100 Upgrade Kits For Kingdom Core Optimus Prime And T-Rex Me
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,199
Shockwave Lab SL-99 & SL-100 Upgrade Kits For Kingdom Core Optimus Prime And T-Rex Me


Third party company*Shockwave Lab*have shared via their*Weibo account images of their next products: SL-99 &#38; SL-100 Upgrade Kits For Kingdom Core Optimus Prime And T-Rex Megatron. This upgrade kits consists of: SL-99 Energy axe for Core Class Optimus Prime SL-100 LED Blast effect for T-Rex Megatron (remote controlled) An interesting alternative to display your Kingdom figures. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but Shockwave Lab products dont take much time to be available once they share their images. See all the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Shockwave Lab SL-99 & SL-100 Upgrade Kits For Kingdom Core Optimus Prime And T-Rex Megatron appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Optimus Prime Battle Base Trailer Transformers Cyberverse Energon Axe Attack New
Transformers
Transformers MovIe Allspark Power Ultra Class Jetstorm TRU Toys R Us Exclusive
Transformers
Transformers GRAPPLE WFC War For Cybertron Earthrise Voyager Class FigureTransfo
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Combiner Wars Voyager White Battle Core OPTIMUS PRIME
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Lot Jumpstarter G1 (Reprolabels) + Generations Topspin
Transformers
Transformers Siege Jetfire Hasbro War for Cybertron
Transformers
1996 Hasbro Takara Transformers Beast Wars Wolf
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:33 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.