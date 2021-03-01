|
Shockwave Lab SL-99 & SL-100 Upgrade Kits For Kingdom Core Optimus Prime And T-Rex Me
Third party company*Shockwave Lab*have shared via their*Weibo accoun
t images of their next products: SL-99 & SL-100 Upgrade Kits For Kingdom Core Optimus Prime And T-Rex Megatron. This upgrade kits consists of: SL-99 Energy axe for Core Class Optimus Prime SL-100 LED Blast effect for T-Rex Megatron (remote controlled) An interesting alternative to display your Kingdom figures. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but Shockwave Lab products dont take much time to be available once they share their images. See all the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the » Continue Reading.
