Old Today, 01:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,519
Monopoly Beast Wars Transformers In-Hand Images ? Closer look At The Board And Tokens


Via some posts in the*Beast Wars Fans Forever Facebook group, we have new in-hand images of the recently revealed*Monopoly Beast Wars Transformers. We have a closer look at this new Beast Wars themed board game including the board, pieces, cards and the shiny new*14 tokens included in both robot and beast mode of Optimus Primal, Rattrap, Cheetor, Megatron, Blackarachnia, Waspinator and Dinobot. So far this new Monopoly is available in Australia and Canada, but we still have no concrete information about a US release yet. See the new images attached to this news post and then &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Monopoly Beast Wars Transformers In-Hand Images – Closer look At The Board And Tokens appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



