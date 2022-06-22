Via some posts in the*Beast Wars Fans Forever Facebook group
, we have new in-hand images of the recently revealed*Monopoly Beast Wars Transformers. We have a closer look at this new Beast Wars themed board game including the board, pieces, cards and the shiny new*14 tokens included in both robot and beast mode of Optimus Primal, Rattrap, Cheetor, Megatron, Blackarachnia, Waspinator and Dinobot. So far this new Monopoly is available in Australia
and Canada
, but we still have no concrete information about a US release yet. See the new images attached to this news post and then » Continue Reading.
