I'd like to know if there is anywhere in Canada to get Water Decals? If not, then what about in the US?





Is there anywhere left in Canada to get FT-41 &/or FT-43? If not, then what about in the US?





Who do you suggest going through for a KO MP-10? I might as well get one... Also, I assume there are absolutely zero KO MP-10 trailers right?







Thanks.





https://showzstore.com/fanstoys-ft-4...ber_p1091.html



I would suggest Sirtoys for the ko MP-10, but they're sold out. There are some pretty good deals on Ebay from reputable sellers in Asia:



https://www.ebay.com/itm/173361018131



https://www.ebay.com/itm/203236479206



I've bought from this seller many times, so they are reliable:

https://www.ebay.com/itm/274523862843



That trailer is hard to find... Show Z has FT-43 Dunerider. I'd avoid buying from the states, crappy currency conversion and overpriced shipping just ruins it.I would suggest Sirtoys for the ko MP-10, but they're sold out. There are some pretty good deals on Ebay from reputable sellers in Asia:I've bought from this seller many times, so they are reliable:That trailer is hard to find...

Just order water slides from Uncle Billy. Cheap, fast shipping, good quality. About $12 - $15 CND a set.





Also, who is "Uncle Billy?"

