Old Today, 01:07 PM   #1
Darkmatter
Join Date: Nov 2018
Location: Ontario
Posts: 257
MP-53 and 54 - Skids & Reboost. At this point I think Takara is punking us...
So, it seems MP-53 and 54 will be Skids & Reboost.

At this point I think Takara is punking us...

Can anyone say, Mirage?

Hellloooo other G1 characters that got more than 2 episodes! Hell, I don't think Reboost got any. He was just another toy to try to sell. Ironically, they're trying again! lol
Old Today, 01:13 PM   #2
Transbot90210
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,035
Re: MP-53 and 54 - Skids & Reboost. At this point I think Takara is punking us...
I wouldn't be surprised if they needed to put this out to get a cheaper MP out to us. The newer MP prices are higher than they figures are worth. I am sure the newer prices lost a lot of sales. I was in since MP-1 and they lost me at 44. $500 for a figure I paid $100 retail for? There was not $400 worth of engineering added to the figure. Maybe $300 worth of greed though.
