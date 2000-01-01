Re: MP-53 and 54 - Skids & Reboost. At this point I think Takara is punking us...
So, it seems MP-53 and 54 will be Skids & Reboost.
At this point I think Takara is punking us...
Can anyone say, Mirage?
Hellloooo other G1 characters that got more than 2 episodes! Hell, I don't think Reboost got any. He was just another toy to try to sell. Ironically, they're trying again! lol
I wouldn't be surprised if they needed to put this out to get a cheaper MP out to us. The newer MP prices are higher than they figures are worth. I am sure the newer prices lost a lot of sales. I was in since MP-1 and they lost me at 44. $500 for a figure I paid $100 retail for? There was not $400 worth of engineering added to the figure. Maybe $300 worth of greed though.