GotBot Beast Machine Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 433

Beast Hunters Dreadwing - the Dreadwing that really isn't Dreadwing!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vDTj4fwzZ58 Okay, so Beast Hunters Dreadwing is a huge departure from the character model. In fact, the voyager pulls it off better. Does that make this a bad toy? Anything but. He is pretty awesome actually. He is great*to add to your 'con arsenal...but it might be a stretch to call him the character that he is supposed to be!