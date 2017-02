GotBot Beast Machine Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 433

Beast Hunters Knock-Out - was going green a good idea?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UEoSiQHNLWA Though not animation accurate, I dug the new look Beast Hunters gave to the Decepticon medic, Knock-Out. That said, I find his odd accessory largely useless and really not durable. He might be stylized, but somehow the green works for me. Of course, he sure isn't for everyone. I just plain wanted a medic for the cons to offset Hoist and Ratchet,lol.