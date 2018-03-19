Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Iron Factory IF EX-05H Miko The Hunter (Combiner Hunters Windblade)


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*TM2 Dinobot for sharing images of the new*Iron Factory IF EX-05 Miko The Hunter in our forums. This is a nice repaint of Iron Factory’s IF EX-05 Miko, their take on IDW Windblade in Legends size.*The new deco is based on the SDCC Combiner Hunters Windblade. A very nice and fresh look to this sweet little mold. We are sure Legends collectors will add her into their armies. You can check out the mirrored images on this news post, and sound off your impressions at the 2005 Boards!

The post Iron Factory IF EX-05H Miko The Hunter (Combiner Hunters Windblade) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



