Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,928

Iron Factory IF EX-05H Miko The Hunter (Combiner Hunters Windblade)



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*TM2 Dinobot for sharing images of the new*Iron Factory IF EX-05 Miko The Hunter in our forums. This is a nice repaint of Iron Factory’s IF EX-05 Miko, their take on IDW Windblade in Legends size.*The new deco is based on the SDCC Combiner Hunters Windblade. A very nice and fresh look to this sweet little mold. We are sure Legends collectors will add her into their armies. You can check out the mirrored images on this news post, and sound off your impressions at the 2005 Boards!



The post







More... Thanks to 2005 Boards member*TM2 Dinobot for sharing images of the new*Iron Factory IF EX-05 Miko The Hunter in our forums. This is a nice repaint of Iron Factory’s IF EX-05 Miko, their take on IDW Windblade in Legends size.*The new deco is based on the SDCC Combiner Hunters Windblade. A very nice and fresh look to this sweet little mold. We are sure Legends collectors will add her into their armies. You can check out the mirrored images on this news post, and sound off your impressions at the 2005 Boards!The post Iron Factory IF EX-05H Miko The Hunter (Combiner Hunters Windblade) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.