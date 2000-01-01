Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page CW Skylynx $39.95 plus shipping
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:40 AM   #1
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Xtreme987's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,112
CW Skylynx $39.95 plus shipping
I know some peeps are still looking for this figure:

https://duclostoys.com/transformers/...tegory=1481947

Don't know what they charge for shipping though. Good luck.
__________________
Currently hunting:

Titans Return Deluxe Sergeant Kup
RID Combiner Force Warrior Soundwave
Xtreme987 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Megatron (MP-36) Box and Insert
Transformers
Transformers Armada Micron Tidal Wave Galvatron Cyclonus Demolisher Leader 1
Transformers
Transformers Armada Micron 53 MINICON LOT Star Saber Sky Boom Requiem Cannon
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS COMBINER WARS OPTIMUS PRIME / MAXIMUS BATTLE CORE SET OF 5
Transformers
Megatron Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Leader Class G1 action figure
Transformers
Transformers Cybertron Galaxy Force Galvatron Unicron Menasor Sound Blaster Lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:26 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.