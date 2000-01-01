Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
View Poll Results: Who Pays the 4% Fee, Buyer or Seller?
Buyer 7 63.64%
Seller 4 36.36%
Voters: 11. You may not vote on this poll

Today, 05:06 PM   #1
DCompose
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Moncton, NB
Posts: 545
Question Who Pays the 4% Paypal Fee!?
This would be a nice, debatable, question.

When you buy something and use Paypal, like on the message boards. Do you expect to be the one paying the 4% fee or do you think the seller of the item should?

I believe it's the seller, because it's the cost of doing business. Since Paypal actually charges the seller, I think it's meant for them. Like if I sell something, I don't ask the buyer to pick that up.

What do you think? Seller or Buyer, who should pay!?
Today, 05:16 PM   #2
Pascal
Translaterminator
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 16,084
Re: Who Pays the 4% Paypal Fee!?
Private sales = buyer.
Business = seller.
Today, 05:19 PM   #3
DCompose
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Moncton, NB
Posts: 545
Re: Who Pays the 4% Paypal Fee!?
even a 2% compromise would be acceptable.
Today, 05:33 PM   #4
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,197
Re: Who Pays the 4% Paypal Fee!?
Quote:
Originally Posted by Pascal View Post
Private sales = buyer.
Business = seller.
This
Today, 05:33 PM   #5
ngnaw
Machine War
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Montreal
Posts: 203
Re: Who Pays the 4% Paypal Fee!?
I always pass the fee to the buyer... ya what Pascal said.
Today, 05:49 PM   #6
CdnCollector420
BladeBot
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Saskatoon, SK, CANADA
Posts: 426
Re: Who Pays the 4% Paypal Fee!?
I think it is dependent on the market/forum rules, and sellers discretion. I see some ads that the seller is clear that they are looking for the NET amount to be $X.xx after fees.

My understanding is that if you are paying for goods or services, paypal want's a cut of the action, in exchange for some buyers protection. I suppose if the person buying was worried about the deal, they shouldn't have a problem paying the extra(4%) for insurance, so to speak.

Now if you want to do the friends and family method and not pay/charge the 4%, than I suppose that is the risk the buyer would have to take to avoid the charge.


Cheers
Today, 05:52 PM   #7
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,435
Re: Who Pays the 4% Paypal Fee!?
Quote:
Originally Posted by CdnCollector420 View Post

... OR, you could head over to my sales link, and check out my sales page, where I happily accept EMT instead of paypal.

Cheers
I see what you did there. Very clever.
Today, 05:58 PM   #8
79transam
Generation 2
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: BC
Posts: 136
Re: Who Pays the 4% Paypal Fee!?
As a seller, I give a price and thats that. I don't expect anyone to pick up the costs incurred by my preferred method of transactions.
As a buyer, I think it's arrogant for anyone to even ask for the 4% on top of their asking price. And I always skip those sale ads because of it.
Today, 06:21 PM   #9
Sun Swipe Prime
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 3,405
Re: Who Pays the 4% Paypal Fee!?
Doesn't matter if the seller is explicit or not, for most businesses the buyer always ends up paying for fees. That stuff gets factored into the price.

It's just with private transactions, the seller is being up front about it.

Personally, I don't care one way or the other as long as I know how much I'll have to pay before I commit to anything.

It's like ebay sellers charging huge shipping fees. They can charge what ever they want, I factor in the compete cost, shipping, tax, and listed price of item, before purchasing.

The lowest dollar amount after adding all those things up is what I'll choose.

So it's the same with the paypal fees. The cost of the item is what they're asking for plus the paypal fee. If I don't like the total cost, then I find someone who has it for cheaper, regardless of paypal fee or not.
