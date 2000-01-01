Sun Swipe Prime Canadian Slag Join Date: Apr 2009 Location: Vancouver, BC Posts: 3,405

Re: Who Pays the 4% Paypal Fee!? Doesn't matter if the seller is explicit or not, for most businesses the buyer always ends up paying for fees. That stuff gets factored into the price.



It's just with private transactions, the seller is being up front about it.



Personally, I don't care one way or the other as long as I know how much I'll have to pay before I commit to anything.



It's like ebay sellers charging huge shipping fees. They can charge what ever they want, I factor in the compete cost, shipping, tax, and listed price of item, before purchasing.



The lowest dollar amount after adding all those things up is what I'll choose.



So it's the same with the paypal fees. The cost of the item is what they're asking for plus the paypal fee. If I don't like the total cost, then I find someone who has it for cheaper, regardless of paypal fee or not. __________________

SIDESWIPE: *grumbles* ... the greatest fighting machine in the universe and they make me a janitor!