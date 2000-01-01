|
|
View Poll Results: Who Pays the 4% Fee, Buyer or Seller?
|
Buyer
|
|7
|63.64%
|
Seller
|
|4
|36.36%
|
|
Today, 05:16 PM
|
#2
|
|
Re: Who Pays the 4% Paypal Fee!?
Private sales = buyer.
Business = seller.
__________________
Definitely not coming soon enough: Takara TLK-15 Caliber Optimus Prime
|
|
|
Today, 05:19 PM
|
#3
|
|
Re: Who Pays the 4% Paypal Fee!?
even a 2% compromise would be acceptable.
|
|
|
Today, 05:33 PM
|
#4
|
|
Re: Who Pays the 4% Paypal Fee!?
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by Pascal
Private sales = buyer.
Business = seller.
This
|
|
|
Today, 05:33 PM
|
#5
|
|
Re: Who Pays the 4% Paypal Fee!?
I always pass the fee to the buyer... ya what Pascal said.
|
|
|
Today, 05:49 PM
|
#6
|
Location: Saskatoon, SK, CANADA
|
Re: Who Pays the 4% Paypal Fee!?
I think it is dependent on the market/forum rules, and sellers discretion. I see some ads that the seller is clear that they are looking for the NET amount to be $X.xx after fees.
My understanding is that if you are paying for goods or services, paypal want's a cut of the action, in exchange for some buyers protection. I suppose if the person buying was worried about the deal, they shouldn't have a problem paying the extra(4%) for insurance, so to speak.
Now if you want to do the friends and family method and not pay/charge the 4%, than I suppose that is the risk the buyer would have to take to avoid the charge.
OR, you could head over to my sales link, and check out my sales page, where I happily accept EMT instead of paypal.
Cheers
|
|
|
Today, 05:52 PM
|
#7
|
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
|
Re: Who Pays the 4% Paypal Fee!?
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by CdnCollector420
... OR, you could head over to my sales link, and check out my sales page, where I happily accept EMT instead of paypal.
Cheers
I see what you did there. Very clever.
|
|
|
Today, 05:58 PM
|
#8
|
|
Re: Who Pays the 4% Paypal Fee!?
As a seller, I give a price and thats that. I don't expect anyone to pick up the costs incurred by my preferred method of transactions.
As a buyer, I think it's arrogant for anyone to even ask for the 4% on top of their asking price. And I always skip those sale ads because of it.
|
|
|
Today, 06:21 PM
|
#9
|
|
Re: Who Pays the 4% Paypal Fee!?
Doesn't matter if the seller is explicit or not, for most businesses the buyer always ends up paying for fees. That stuff gets factored into the price.
It's just with private transactions, the seller is being up front about it.
Personally, I don't care one way or the other as long as I know how much I'll have to pay before I commit to anything.
It's like ebay sellers charging huge shipping fees. They can charge what ever they want, I factor in the compete cost, shipping, tax, and listed price of item, before purchasing.
The lowest dollar amount after adding all those things up is what I'll choose.
So it's the same with the paypal fees. The cost of the item is what they're asking for plus the paypal fee. If I don't like the total cost, then I find someone who has it for cheaper, regardless of paypal fee or not.
__________________
SIDESWIPE: *grumbles* ... the greatest fighting machine in the universe and they make me a janitor!
|
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|
|
Donate to Cybertron.ca
|
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.