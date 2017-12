Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,315

TFW2005?s Transformers Legends Chromedome Gallery Now Online



More... Power of the Primes might be taking up the Generations mantle, but we’re not done with the Titans Return series just yet! Next up we have Takara-Tomy’s Legends version of the Autobot Headmaster* Chromedome ! Chromedome was already an excellent release from Hasbro, with his original boxy muscle car design perfectly suited to the Titans Return aesthetic, and his IDW inspired head being a welcome link with the comics. Takara-Tomy went a different route with their release, drawing on the Headmasters cartoon and the original toy to deliver a full on update to Generation 1 Chromedome, and depending on if you » Continue Reading. The post TFW2005’s Transformers Legends Chromedome Gallery Now Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

