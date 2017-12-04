Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005?s Transformers Legends Chromedome Gallery Now Online
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,315
TFW2005?s Transformers Legends Chromedome Gallery Now Online


Power of the Primes might be taking up the Generations mantle, but we’re not done with the Titans Return series just yet! Next up we have Takara-Tomy’s Legends version of the Autobot Headmaster*Chromedome! Chromedome was already an excellent release from Hasbro, with his original boxy muscle car design perfectly suited to the Titans Return aesthetic, and his IDW inspired head being a welcome link with the comics. Takara-Tomy went a different route with their release, drawing on the Headmasters cartoon and the original toy to deliver a full on update to Generation 1 Chromedome, and depending on if you &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005’s Transformers Legends Chromedome Gallery Now Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers The Last Knight Infernocus Brand New in Sealed Box Hasbro
Transformers
THUNDERCRACKE G1 MINT IN BOX NO FLAP CREASE STICKERS UNAPPLIED WITH ACRYLIC CASE
Transformers
Transformers G1 Swoop almost complete!
Transformers
Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Supreme Class Devastator
Transformers
Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Devastator Constructicons 6 Pack MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:38 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.