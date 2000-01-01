View Poll Results : BW 25 Tournament - Round 2, Match 3: Depth Charge vs. Waspinator Depth Charge 0 0% Waspinator 2 100.00%

Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 11 - Round 2, Match 3: Depth Charge vs Waspinator

In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.

The winner of this match will advance to the Quarterfinals (which begins Sunday, March 7). If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.





Match 11: Depth Charge vs. Waspinator



Depth Charge (Maximal) - Steadfast, direct, merciless security-chief-turned-vigilante. Triple-Changing Transmetal whose modes adapt him to land, sea, and air. Transforms into a robotic manta ray, and a side-sailed air cruiser that reaches high altitudes; fires explosive discs in all three modes. Robot mode uses dual proton torpedo launcher and spear; manta ray wings act as missile shields. Great strength, towering size, high durability, and unflappable demeanor preclude physical weaknesses, but obsession with destroying Rampage can distract him.

{Defeated Transmetal 2 Dinobot (61.9%) in Round 1.}



Waspinator (Predacon) - A Predacon with pretty good combat skill and very bad luck. Actually does have better fighting ability than one would expect, but end results imply the contrary. Transforms into a wasp; boasts good maneuverability and flight skill in both modes. Wields a hand-held gun that fires explosive mini-stinger missiles. Has pretty good strength and courage, but can be easily confused; low armor and very poor ability to absorb punishment is his greatest - and most famous - shortcoming.

{Received a bye in Round 1.}





Waspinator can't die. The end.

