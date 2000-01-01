With Round 2 in full swing - results are linked here for the first
and second
matches of the round - here's the next second-round match of the BW 25 Dream Combat Tournament! As usual, the poll for this match lasts for three days, and short profiles for each combatant have been provided.
In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.
The winner of this match will advance to the Quarterfinals (which begins Sunday, March 7). If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.
Match 11: Depth Charge vs. Waspinator
Depth Charge (Maximal)
- Steadfast, direct, merciless security-chief-turned-vigilante. Triple-Changing Transmetal whose modes adapt him to land, sea, and air. Transforms into a robotic manta ray, and a side-sailed air cruiser that reaches high altitudes; fires explosive discs in all three modes. Robot mode uses dual proton torpedo launcher and spear; manta ray wings act as missile shields. Great strength, towering size, high durability, and unflappable demeanor preclude physical weaknesses, but obsession with destroying Rampage can distract him.
{Defeated Transmetal 2 Dinobot (61.9%) in Round 1.}
Waspinator (Predacon)
- A Predacon with pretty good combat skill and very bad luck. Actually does have better fighting ability than one would expect, but end results imply the contrary. Transforms into a wasp; boasts good maneuverability and flight skill in both modes. Wields a hand-held gun that fires explosive mini-stinger missiles. Has pretty good strength and courage, but can be easily confused; low armor and very poor ability to absorb punishment is his greatest - and most famous - shortcoming.
{Received a bye in Round 1.}
This poll concludes this Wednesday afternoon (around 4pm ET); Match 12 will begin later that night!