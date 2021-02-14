Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,143

Transformers Kingdom Core Class Megatron In Hand Images



Courtesy of 2005 member and French resident*transform75*we can share for you our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Kingdom Core Class Megatron. This figures is part of the new Kingdom Wave 2 Core Class together with Starscream. This is a very nice figure for its size. The mold shows a nice G1-inspired design including his iconic arm blaster. To top it all, Megatron comes with a gun shaped as his G1 alt mode. This weapons can fit in both 3 mm and 5 mm ports for added compatibility with the rest of the War For Cybertron figures. Alt mode



