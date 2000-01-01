Today, 12:27 PM #1 scorponok87 Generation 1 Join Date: Nov 2011 Location: oakville,ontario Posts: 94 vintage transformers & others vintage toys g1 transformers for sale/trade



soundwave

with u.s box & insert, bot & weapons are dead mint

box is rough but has nothing cut





hardhead

bot is dead mint & complete, duros has very tight joints

has canadian box with canadian manual

no inserts





needlenose

bot is dead mint, no sundamage, no paint wear & nothing broken, complete, has canadian full cardback





chopshop

box with all original inserts, complete

has unused decal sheet





thunderclash

rare g2 was only avl in canada & europe only!!

complete with all missiles & small gold gun

no gps issues on cab,trailer or hand gun





other vintage 80s toy lines



masters of the universe

mosquitor----complete with weapon

rioblast---complete with mini comic

ninjor---with canadian cardback, only miss. nunchuck





rocklords(gobots)

boulder-----complete with cardback

magmar-----complete with cardback

pulver eyes---has cardback no weapon





strawberry shortcake

angel cake w/souffle----never removed from insert

huckleberry pie----factory sealed





micronauts

force commander with horse---missing some pieces





gi.joe

stormshadow(version 2)----complete

ripcord--------complete

payload---1993 factory sealed





star wars

ig-88------complete

jawa------complete

