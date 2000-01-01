Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:27 PM   #1
scorponok87
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2011
Location: oakville,ontario
Posts: 94
vintage transformers & others vintage toys
g1 transformers for sale/trade

soundwave
with u.s box & insert, bot & weapons are dead mint
box is rough but has nothing cut


hardhead
bot is dead mint & complete, duros has very tight joints
has canadian box with canadian manual
no inserts


needlenose
bot is dead mint, no sundamage, no paint wear & nothing broken, complete, has canadian full cardback


chopshop
box with all original inserts, complete
has unused decal sheet


thunderclash
rare g2 was only avl in canada & europe only!!
complete with all missiles & small gold gun
no gps issues on cab,trailer or hand gun


other vintage 80s toy lines

masters of the universe
mosquitor----complete with weapon
rioblast---complete with mini comic
ninjor---with canadian cardback, only miss. nunchuck


rocklords(gobots)
boulder-----complete with cardback
magmar-----complete with cardback
pulver eyes---has cardback no weapon


strawberry shortcake
angel cake w/souffle----never removed from insert
huckleberry pie----factory sealed


micronauts
force commander with horse---missing some pieces


gi.joe
stormshadow(version 2)----complete
ripcord--------complete
payload---1993 factory sealed


star wars
ig-88------complete
jawa------complete
