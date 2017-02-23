Loopaza Mega Store Facebook
*has shared scans of the*Figure King #229*magazine featuring a close look at the AU X TF Project with Infobar Optimus Prime, Megatron and Bumblebee. We also have good pictures of some TLK toys such as: Premier Edition Bumblebee and Berserker, the ToysRus Japan Exclusive Voyager Optimus Prime and One-Step Turbo Changers: Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Hound and Barricade. You can check the pictures after the jump and join to the discussion at the 2005 boards.
