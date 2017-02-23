|
Perfect Effect Prototype Images of PC-16 Ginrai Inspired Figure
Perfect Effect's Facebook page
*has updated with prototype images for their PC-16 project, which is a Ginrai inspired figure to go along with Takara’s LG-35 Super Ginrai set. The figure will roughly come out to be deluxe sized with what looks to be plenty of articulation detailing. Stay tuned for more information and preorder availability.
