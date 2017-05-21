Thanks to fellow 2005 boards member The Kup, we have*IDW Transformers: Optimus Prime #8 Regular Cover*in 3 versions: pencils, color and textless. The covers were shared via Josh Burcham
and Kei Sama
on Twitter. As we can see, Jazz is taking a lot of attention. OPTIMUS PRIME #8 (W) John Barber (A) Casey W. Coller (CA) Kei Zama “Jazz confronts his past-and the Autobot’s future-in front of millions of television viewers. But will he make the people of Earth understand Optimus Prime’s mission… or turn against it?” In Shops: Jun 14, 2017 SRP: $3.99 You can check the » Continue Reading.
