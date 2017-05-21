Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDW Transformers: Optimus Prime #8 Regular Cover
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,671
IDW Transformers: Optimus Prime #8 Regular Cover


Thanks to fellow 2005 boards member The Kup, we have*IDW Transformers: Optimus Prime #8 Regular Cover*in 3 versions: pencils, color and textless. The covers were shared via Josh Burcham and Kei Sama on Twitter. As we can see, Jazz is taking a lot of attention. OPTIMUS PRIME #8 (W) John Barber (A) Casey W. Coller (CA) Kei Zama “Jazz confronts his past-and the Autobot’s future-in front of millions of television viewers. But will he make the people of Earth understand Optimus Prime’s mission… or turn against it?” In Shops: Jun 14, 2017 SRP: $3.99 You can check the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Transformers: Optimus Prime #8 Regular Cover appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS LOT OF CHANGEABLE FIGURES
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-9 Rodimus Prime Takara 100% Complete!
Transformers
Transformers Legends LG 10 11 12 Arcee Chromia Windblade Takara Tomy Japan
Transformers
G1 Transformers Omega Supreme Instructions And Parts Lot
Transformers
Vintage Transformers figures and accessories lot
Transformers
Transformers Seaspray Inferno Grapple Breacher Maiden Japan TFC Gear War upgrade
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:34 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.