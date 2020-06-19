Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
The official Yolopark website*have revealed our first official images of the second installment in Yolopark’s PLAMO line. This is an impressive and detailed 30-cm tall model kit of Shockwave as seen in the Bumblebee Movie. The images show off the poseability of this model kit with Shockwave in some dynamic poses and inner frame parts with moving parts, similar to what Yolopark did with their IIES Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime*action figure. Shockwave is the second release of these advanced model kit like following*Earth Mode Optimus Prime PLAMO. Read on for price, release date and other details. BUMBLEBEE &#187; Continue Reading.

