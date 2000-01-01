Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:20 PM   #1
Soundwaves
Robot in Disguise
Soundwaves's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Vancity
Posts: 501
Kingdom Primal and Cyclonus
90 for the pair.

Not really interested in splitting them up.

Will ship.

Received these 2 as a gift but no interest in either of them.
