Gamestop Exclusive Funko Mystery Box Transformers vs G.I. Joe Revealed
The official Funko social media channels
*have officially revealed a new Gamestop Exclusive Funko Mystery Box Transformers vs G.I. Joe. This is a very nice pack which consists of: 1 lunch box 2 Funko Pop figures 1 key chain 1 decal 1 pin set You could get any of the following Funko Pop characters: Optimus Prime (with Energon axe), Megatron (with Energon mace), Duke or Cobra Commander. Pre-orders are already available via Gamestop website
for $30.00 and scheduled for release in February 15. Click on the bar to see the official images of this new Funko box and » Continue Reading.
