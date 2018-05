Transformers Unicron #3 Cover Line-Art By Nick Roche

Thanks to a tweet from Nick Roche *we can share for you his impressive*Transformers Unicron #3 Cover Line-Art. This cover is a extremely detailed art featuring Unicron who is coming over Cybertron. We see Starscream, Windblade and Metrotitan (or Metroplex?)* ready to make their stand against the chaos-bringer. Not much to say, just click on the bar to check out this amazing cover line-art after the jump and sound off on the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers Unicron #3 Cover Line-Art By Nick Roche appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM