Transformers Unicron #3 Cover Line-Art By Nick Roche
Thanks to a tweet from Nick Roche
*we can share for you his impressive*Transformers Unicron #3 Cover Line-Art. This cover is a extremely detailed art featuring Unicron who is coming over Cybertron. We see Starscream, Windblade and Metrotitan (or Metroplex?)* ready to make their stand against the chaos-bringer. Not much to say, just click on the bar to check out this amazing cover line-art after the jump and sound off on the 2005 Boards!
