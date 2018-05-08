|
DNA Design DK-06 Add-on Kit Upgrade For Studio Series Grimlock Color Prototype Images
DNA Design really got the attention of fans with their*Studio Series Grimlock Add-on Kit Upgrade.
Today, via DNA Design Facebook account
*we have* a great gallery of the color prototype of this kit. One major concern of the fans was that the pieces would match the great deco of Studio Series Grimlock. As we can see for the images, all the new extra parts and accessories fit perfectly with Grimlock’s colors. This kit will include: New articulated left hand. New right arm. New* battle mace with poseable chain. The mace can be attached to the right arm replacing the » Continue Reading.
