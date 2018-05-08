Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
DNA Design DK-06 Add-on Kit Upgrade For Studio Series Grimlock Color Prototype Images


DNA Design really got the attention of fans with their*Studio Series Grimlock Add-on Kit Upgrade. Today, via DNA Design Facebook account*we have* a great gallery of the color prototype of this kit. One major concern of the fans was that the pieces would match the great deco of Studio Series Grimlock. As we can see for the images, all the new extra parts and accessories fit perfectly with Grimlock’s colors. This kit will include: New articulated left hand. New right arm. New* battle mace with poseable chain. The mace can be attached to the right arm replacing the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post DNA Design DK-06 Add-on Kit Upgrade For Studio Series Grimlock Color Prototype Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



alternatorfan
Re: DNA Design DK-06 Add-on Kit Upgrade For Studio Series Grimlock Color Prototype Im
Looks cool.
