Transformers: Studio Series Rusty Bumblebee and Camo Blackout Images

Via Weibo user Notrab we have images of some new redecos of Studio Series figures. Transformers: Studio Series Rusty Bumblebee and Camo Blackout Images for your viewing pleasure. These are Limited edition figures from Hasbro China's flagship store. According to a comment from Mark Hong On Facebook these figures were a special giveaway prize for the customers who bought Studio Series figures from Hasbro CN's TaoBao site at May 15. One Day only. Blackout features an interesting blue faded finishing while Bumblebee looks a gorgeous rusty and old look. Bumblebee's packaging look the same as the Hasbro release, even with the same number.