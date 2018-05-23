|
Transformers: Studio Series Rusty Bumblebee and Camo Blackout Images
Via Weibo user Notrab
*we have images of some new redecos of Studio Series figures.*Transformers: Studio Series Rusty Bumblebee and Camo Blackout Images for your viewing pleasure. These are*Limited*edition figures from Hasbro China’s flagship storeNew. According to a comment from Mark Hong On Facebook these figures were a special giveaway prize for the customers who bought Studio Series figures from Hasbro CN’s TaoBao site at May 15. One Day only. Blackout features an interesting blue faded finishing while Bumblebee looks a gorgeous rusty and old look. Bumblebee’s packaging look the same as the Hasbro release, even with the same number » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: Studio Series Rusty Bumblebee and Camo Blackout Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.