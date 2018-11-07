|
Hasbro China Exclusive Sword for Power Of The Primes Predaking In-Hand Images
Courtesy of 2005 Boards member Randy we have*In-Hand Images of the Hasbro China exclusive*Exclusive Sword for Power Of The Primes Predaking. This is an official sword offered by Hasbro China via TaoBao online store. As we reported previously
, the sword was included with your purchase of a Power Of The Primes Predaking. It was not possible to buy it individually. The sword comes just in a clear bag, and it’s made with*softer rubbery material. Due to this, the colors on the sword don’t match the actual figure. Anyway, the sword looks really cool in the hand of Predaking.* You » Continue Reading.
