Today officially is the beginning of “Reveal your Shield” week in which Hasbro/Transformers will be showcasing brand new Transformers merchandise coming out soon. To start off, today the official Transformers Facebook page released an AD in which featured none other than Peter Cullen and Frank Welker themselves showing off the brand new voice masks. Interestingly, the Megatron mask will feature voice clips from Frank Welker, confirming that Frank will be back to voice Megatron in Transformers: The Last Knight. Hugo Weaving originally voiced Megatron in the first three Transformers movies, after a feud with Michael Bay, Frank Welker had the » Continue Reading.
