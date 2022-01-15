Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures, Max Maury-Martineau Concept Art
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:01 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,716
Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures, Max Maury-Martineau Concept Art


Concept artist Max Maury-Martineau posted a batch of images from his work on season 4 of Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures. I had to concept design some places for the Special Episodes on Netflix. It was really challenging to match the art direction, learned a lot! Review a sample of Max’s artwork after the jump, visit his full gallery here, then sound off on the 2005 boards!

The post Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures, Max Maury-Martineau Concept Art appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transfomers Rotf/dotm Assorted
Transformers
Transformers Universe Deluxe Figure Maximal Cheetor New 2009 25th Anniversary
Transformers
Transformers Universe 25th Cyclonus & Nightstick NEW
Transformers
1983 New Super Abega Jetrobo PC-39 Bandai Toei Transformer Combining Figure Part
Transformers
G1 Transformers Starscream?s Missile Launcher X2
Transformers
G1 Transformers Kickback Complete With Instructions Tecspecs And Paperwork
Transformers
Transformers wst smallest Optimus Prime
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:56 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.