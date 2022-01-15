Concept artist Max Maury-Martineau posted a batch of images from his work on season 4
of Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures. I had to concept design some places for the Special Episodes on Netflix. It was really challenging to match the art direction, learned a lot! Review a sample of Max’s artwork after the jump, visit his full gallery here
, then sound off on the 2005 boards!
The post Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures, Max Maury-Martineau Concept Art
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...