Blurrz
I'm done
Okay, so I'm back from Japan with a few new wares for my A/E/C collection. Mostly Armada/Micron Legend really, that's my favorite series and the end goal is to 100% the series. Basking in the addition of the Micron Legend MM-17 Air Assault Team / Clear Version and the Superlink SC-08 Energon Saber, I take some photos and tweetbrag, etc.




Notice anything weird? I didn't. They're darn nice figures; I know there is no Hasbro equivalent the Clear Dark Saber, the Micron Legend Clear version has eluded me a few times. What I wanted to check was the Hasbro Energon Saber, to see if there are any differences.

Since I don't have the Hasbro version in my possession, I end up at the Scattorshot Gallery on Seibertron and I find.



Wait what?



What do you mean the ****ing rudder can move to become his chest?

WHAT?

Guys.

I have like 10 different copies of this Mini-con/Micron team since 2002 when this series debuted. What the actual ****. 15 years man. 15 years of leaving that rudder on top of his head. No one pointed it out to me. You ***holes.

I just.

Someone take my collection away from me.
