Notice anything weird? I didn't. They're darn nice figures; I know there is no Hasbro equivalent the Clear Dark Saber, the Micron Legend Clear version has eluded me a few times. What I wanted to check was the Hasbro Energon Saber, to see if there are any differences.



Since I don't have the Hasbro version in my possession, I end up at the Scattorshot Gallery on Seibertron and I find.







Wait what?







What do you mean the ****ing rudder can move to become his chest?



WHAT?



Guys.



I have like 10 different copies of this Mini-con/Micron team since 2002 when this series debuted. What the actual ****. 15 years man. 15 years of leaving that rudder on top of his head. No one pointed it out to me. You ***holes.



I just.



