|
G1 Tantrum Joins Transformers: Forged To Fight
Kabam*have delivered their July update to*Transformers: Forged to Fight*players, and we have a very nice addition to the ranks: G1 Tantrum. You will be able to add*Tantrum*to your ranks of playable characters from July 12th at 10.00 AM PDT.*Rather than looking similar to his new Power Of The Primes incarnation, the design is more stylized in both modes, and we are sure players will love it. The full Bot Intel Report can be found*here
*at the official*Forged To Fight*website. You can also read on for the full profile and stats after the jump and then join to the » Continue Reading.
The post G1 Tantrum Joins Transformers: Forged To Fight
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The TFcon Toronto 2018
will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
Special guests:
DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated
GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron
HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1
DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1
DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer
AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer
JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light
ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist
NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist
SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist
Plus artists JOSH PEREZ, JAMES RAIZ and MATT MOYLAN