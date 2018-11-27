|
Marcelo Matere: Transformers Power of the Primes Predaking Artwork at Brazil?s Museum
Congratulations are in order for Marcelo*Matere
, who recently learned that Sao Paulo’s Museum
*of Image and Sound is featuring his Power of The Primes Predaking artwork through next March
: The Mega Exposition*Comics*presents a broad retrospective of the 9th Art told through magazines, original art and rare items from the various genres of comics – superheroes, children, horror, adventure, romance, manga, western and many others – in thematic and immersive environments which occupy all areas of the Museum, also showing the influence of comics in pop culture and other media such as cinema, radio and TV. Add this to » Continue Reading.
