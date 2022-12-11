Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Buzzworthy Bumblebee Bumbleswoop (Bumblebee & Swoop) 2-Pack Stock Images


Via an eBay listing we have our first stock images of the*Buzzworthy Bumblebee Bumbleswoop (Bumblebee &#038; Swoop) 2-Pack. This figure is a re-release of the*Cyberverse Roll &#038; Combine wave 1*Bumblebee &#038; Dinobot Swoop/Bumbleswoop toys now in Buzzworthy Bumblebee packaging. It’s still unknown if the other two*Roll &#038; Combine 2-packs (Megatron &#038; Slug/Slugtron and Wheeljack &#038; Grimlock/Wheelgrim) will also be re-released. See the new stock images after the break and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards.

The post Buzzworthy Bumblebee Bumbleswoop (Bumblebee & Swoop) 2-Pack Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



