we have our first stock images of the*Buzzworthy Bumblebee Bumbleswoop (Bumblebee & Swoop) 2-Pack. This figure is a re-release of the*Cyberverse Roll & Combine wave 1*Bumblebee & Dinobot Swoop/Bumbleswoop toys now in Buzzworthy Bumblebee packaging. It’s still unknown if the other two*Roll & Combine 2-packs (Megatron & Slug/Slugtron and Wheeljack & Grimlock/Wheelgrim) will also be re-released. See the new stock images after the break and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards.
