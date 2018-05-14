TheTextGuy Generation 1 Join Date: Apr 2017 Location: Waterloo Posts: 41

Re: Any Word On The Next Line After POTP? http://news.tfw2005.com/2018/05/14/m...botbots-363792



The next line for Generations is 'War for Cybertron' (not to be confused with the game of the same name). The next line for Generations is 'War for Cybertron' (not to be confused with the game of the same name).