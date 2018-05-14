Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
#1
DinobotsDestroyU
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2018
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 18
Any Word On The Next Line After POTP?
I gotta say since Combiner Wars, I can't stop having a daily stroll to either Walmart or TRU! Anyone know of the next line after POTP? Thoughts? Ideas?
"No destroy Teletran 1, Dinobots destroy You!"
#2
TheTextGuy
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2017
Location: Waterloo
Posts: 41
Re: Any Word On The Next Line After POTP?
http://news.tfw2005.com/2018/05/14/m...botbots-363792

The next line for Generations is 'War for Cybertron' (not to be confused with the game of the same name).
