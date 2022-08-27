Newage Toys have updated their*Weibo*account
*once again to reveal images of their new*H46W Backdraft & H47 Daedalus (Legends Scale Artfire & Grapple). These are redecos and retools of Newage H46 Backdraft (Legends Scale G1 Inferno)
. Read on for some details about each new variant. H46W Backdraft ? Redeco inspired by the G1 Japan Artfire. It comes with a new smirk face, Targetmaster partner, arm gun and a pair of interchangeable hands. H47 Daedalus?*Retool and redeco into G1 Grapple. Includes gun, arm gun and a pair of interchangeable hands. See all the new images after the break and let » Continue Reading.
The post Newage H46W Backdraft & H47 Daedalus (Legends Scale Artfire & Grapple) Color Prototypes
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...