Old Today, 10:30 AM
Super_Megatron
Newage H46W Backdraft & H47 Daedalus (Legends Scale Artfire & Grapple) Color Prototyp


Newage Toys have updated their*Weibo*account*once again to reveal images of their new*H46W Backdraft &#038; H47 Daedalus (Legends Scale Artfire &#038; Grapple). These are redecos and retools of Newage H46 Backdraft (Legends Scale G1 Inferno). Read on for some details about each new variant. H46W Backdraft ? Redeco inspired by the G1 Japan Artfire. It comes with a new smirk face, Targetmaster partner, arm gun and a pair of interchangeable hands. H47 Daedalus?*Retool and redeco into G1 Grapple. Includes gun, arm gun and a pair of interchangeable hands. See all the new images after the break and let &#187; Continue Reading.

