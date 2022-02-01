|
For Sale: Remaining CW items $5 and up
Hey all, found the remaining CW related items I have for sale, some of which I was surprised I had more of still?
All the items are MISB/MOSC (never opened) and have the usual retail shelf wear.
**Also heads up I will be posting a bunch of McFarlane DC Universe stuff tomorrow on actionfigurenews.ca**
DETAILS:
- Prices are in Canadian dollars
- Located in Barrhaven (Ottawa) for local pick up
- Buyer pays shipping if not picking up
- Payment options: Cash, E-Transfer, Paypal (Family/Friends), Paypal (Goods/Services +5%)
If you have any questions please ask, and check out the pictures.
Here is what I am selling:
Legends: ($5 each)
Shockwave (can be gun for Bruticus)
Cindersaur (to go with Abominus)
Dinobot Slash (to go with Volcanicus)
Wreck-Gar (to go with whoever you like)
Deluxe (limbs): ($10 each)
Moonracer
Wreck-Gar
Sludge
Snarl
Swoop (blue retail version only)
Deluxe (limbs): ($15 each)
Prowl
Sunstreaker
Ironhide
Mirage
Wheeljack
Jazz
Trailbreaker
Hound
Dreadwind
Novastar
Deluxe (limbs):
Autobot Lancer - $20
Red Swoop - $20
Groove - $30
Voyager (torso):
MotorMaster - $15
Cyclonus - $15
Starscream - $15
Elita-1 - $15
Sky Lynx - $25
Battle Core Optimus Prime - $25