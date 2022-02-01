canprime Nexus Maximus Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 2,165

For Sale: Remaining CW items $5 and up Hey all, found the remaining CW related items I have for sale, some of which I was surprised I had more of still?



All the items are MISB/MOSC (never opened) and have the usual retail shelf wear.





**Also heads up I will be posting a bunch of McFarlane DC Universe stuff tomorrow on actionfigurenews.ca**







DETAILS:





- Prices are in Canadian dollars

- Located in Barrhaven (Ottawa) for local pick up

- Buyer pays shipping if not picking up

- Payment options: Cash, E-Transfer, Paypal (Family/Friends), Paypal (Goods/Services +5%)



If you have any questions please ask, and check out the pictures.





Here is what I am selling:





Legends: ($5 each)





Shockwave (can be gun for Bruticus)

Cindersaur (to go with Abominus)

Dinobot Slash (to go with Volcanicus)

Wreck-Gar (to go with whoever you like)



Deluxe (limbs): ($10 each)





Moonracer

Wreck-Gar

Sludge

Snarl

Swoop (blue retail version only)



Deluxe (limbs): ($15 each)





Prowl

Sunstreaker

Ironhide

Mirage

Wheeljack

Jazz

Trailbreaker

Hound

Dreadwind

Novastar



Deluxe (limbs):





Autobot Lancer - $20

Red Swoop - $20

Groove - $30



Voyager (torso):



MotorMaster - $15

Cyclonus - $15

Starscream - $15

Elita-1 - $15

Sky Lynx - $25

Battle Core Optimus Prime - $25