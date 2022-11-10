Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:40 AM
Super_Megatron
Newage H48T Maschinenmensch (Clear Legends Scale G1 Arcee) Color Images


Newage Toys have revealed via their*Weibo*account**images of the color prototype of their new H48T Maschinenmensch (Clear Legends Scale G1 Arcee). This is a clear version of*Newage H48 Maschinenmensch (Legends scale G1 Arcee)*including the same extra accessories. It should be a limited released as it has been with most of Newage variants of their molds. See all the new images after the break and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Newage H48T Maschinenmensch (Clear Legends Scale G1 Arcee) Color Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 09:48 AM
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
Re: Newage H48T Maschinenmensch (Clear Legends Scale G1 Arcee) Color Images
Oh man, this reminded me that the (not-clear) version of this exists - I totally forgot, and it (and all variants shown in the link) are pretty f*ckin cool lookin
