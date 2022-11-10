Newage H48T Maschinenmensch (Clear Legends Scale G1 Arcee) Color Images
Newage Toys have revealed via their*Weibo*account**images of the color prototype of their new H48T Maschinenmensch (Clear Legends Scale G1 Arcee). This is a clear version of*Newage H48 Maschinenmensch (Legends scale G1 Arcee)*including the same extra accessories. It should be a limited released as it has been with most of Newage variants of their molds. See all the new images after the break and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!