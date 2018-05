Protoman Hot Rod/Rodimus Fanboy Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Montreal (Iacon) Posts: 9,607

Transformers Slag Podcast - Mega Thread



Transformers Slag has been around for a long time (starting in early 2009 on this very site) and recently we started a format that has segments of our podcast put on Youtube for easier listening and access. So this thread will be dedicated to that and all it's latest additions.



If you enjoy what you hear be sure to SUBSCRIBE to the channel and any related material



Transformers Slag Podcast Youtube Channel



Transformers Slag Facebook Page



Hope you enjoy our past and future stuff! Transformers Slag has been around for a long time (starting in early 2009 on this very site) and recently we started a format that has segments of our podcast put on Youtube for easier listening and access. So this thread will be dedicated to that and all it's latest additions.If you enjoy what you hear be sure toto the channel and any related materialHope you enjoy our past and future stuff!

TFcon Staff Grand knowledge of all things Transformers

[ { o } ] Till all are One

Protoman on YOUTUBE - Proto Retro

Follow Protoman on TWITTER - Protoman http://twitter.com/Protoman __________________Protoman on- Proto Retro http://www.youtube.com/user/ProtoRetro Follow Protoman on- Protoman