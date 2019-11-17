Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,812

Iron Factory EX-39D Dustfog (Exhaust)







The post







Iron Factory has announced a new upcoming figure, EX-39D Dustfog. This figures is a legends scale homage to Exhaust. This figure is a repaint of Hexwrench (Wheeljack) with a new head and accessories. Dustfog has a limited run of 1999 and will most likely be exclusive to SGC in mid December.





