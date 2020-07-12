Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Battle Masters Out At US Retail


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Greeman*for giving us the heads up of his sighting of the new*Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Battle Masters at US retail. The new Battle Master Slitherfang was found at*Shortpump Target in Richmond, Virginia.. His wave partner Rung (repack) should be out too. Time to check your nearest Target store to try to find some new figures for your collection. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Battle Masters Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



