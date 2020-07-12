|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up July Week 2
Its time for another international weekly sightings round up thanks to the reports of 2005 Boards members all over the world. This week we the new Netflix’s War For Cybertron toys hit shelves in Germany, and new Cyberverse and Earthrise toys are found in Singapore. Netflix’s War For Cybertron Voyager Multipacks In Germany
*2005 Boards member*Nevermore*found*Hotlink (with Heatstroke and Heartburn) and Megatron (with Captive Lionizer and Captive Pinpointer) at*Smyths in Essen. Each one for 50 Euro. Cyberverse Wave 8 1-Step Changers And Earthrise Decepticon Clones 2-pack in Singapore
*Cyberverse 1-Step Changer Repugnus and the new Earthrise Pounce & » Continue Reading.
