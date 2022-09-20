Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Agora Models G1 Optimus Prime Die-Cast Metal Model Kit Images


Agora Models, specialized in big-scale modeling, have update their website with images and information about their new officially licensed*G1 Optimus Prime Die-Cast Metal Model Kit. This is an impressive 600-part fully poseable Die-Cast Metal kit with lights, sound and voice effects which stands*78 cm / 31 inches tall once assembled with a weight of 11 kilos approximately. You can also buy a display base separately for the ultimate display in your collection. This is sure an ambitious, detailed and expensive build set, specially if you consider all the metal pieces. It will be delivered in parts according to three &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Agora Models G1 Optimus Prime Die-Cast Metal Model Kit Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



