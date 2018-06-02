|
Toys R Us Canada: Here To Stay!
In what is great news for our fellow Transformers in Canada as well as thousands of employees, two press releases today confirm that Toys R Us Canada is here to stay! We noted
in April that Fairfax Financial Holdings submitted a bid for the Canadian equity of Toys R Us according to the ongoing U.S. bankruptcy case. That bid ultimately proved successful. Toys R Us Canada is now a proudly Canadian-owned and operated business employing more than 4,000 Canadians and Canadas only exclusive coast to coast business with over 80 locations dedicated to kids and babies across Canada. As » Continue Reading.
