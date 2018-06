Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,380

Toys R Us Canada: Here To Stay!



In what is great news for our fellow Transformers in Canada as well as thousands of employees, two press releases today confirm that Toys R Us Canada is here to stay! We



In what is great news for our fellow Transformers in Canada as well as thousands of employees, two press releases today confirm that Toys R Us Canada is here to stay! We noted in April that Fairfax Financial Holdings submitted a bid for the Canadian equity of Toys R Us according to the ongoing U.S. bankruptcy case. That bid ultimately proved successful. Toys R Us Canada is now a proudly Canadian-owned and operated business employing more than 4,000 Canadians and Canada's only exclusive coast to coast business with over 80 locations dedicated to kids and babies across Canada.





The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel – 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill returnat the– 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.