Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Items For Sale or Trade
Transformers Beast Wars Depthcharge Transmetals mint sealed for sale !!
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 03:31 PM
#
1
predahank
Storing is hoarding
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,464
Transformers Beast Wars Depthcharge Transmetals mint sealed for sale !!
Don't remember how I got this but it doesn't belong here so looking for someone that will appreciate this more.
shipping extra, emt, paypal gift or add 3%.... blah blah blah
So depth charge is factory sealed, box is very nice shape, a few minor dings on the window.
$120 or best offer
__________________
My sales thread
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=61965
My feedback
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60700
My mancave
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=62609
predahank
View Public Profile
Send a private message to predahank
Find More Posts by predahank
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
diaclone g1 transformers microman black perceptor
Transformers G1 SOUNDWAVE & BUZZSAW, sealed re-issue
1985 Transformers G1 (Omega Supreme) Base. Working. *Incomplete See Details.
1984 Transformers G1 JAZZ MINT box Autobot Japan hasbro FR SAXO Agent vintage
1985 Transformers G1 BLASTER MINT box Autobot Japan hasbro FR TEMPO vintage rare
1984 Transformers G1 STARSCREAM MINT box Decepticon Japan hasbro FR ego vintage
1984 Transformers G1 SOUNDWAVE CONDOR CASSETTE MINT box Decepticon Japan hasbro
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
04:19 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.