Transformers Beast Wars Beast Generation Book (Mook format) Announced In Japan


Amazon.jp have updated a listing for a new*Transformers Beast Wars Beast Generation book (mook format) for the Japanese market. This mook covers Beast Wars toys releases from 1997 to 2004 including both Japanese and US releases (including RID Predacons) with new pictures, information, interviews with developers, trivia and more (in Japanese). A great visual materiel for any Beast Wars fan. The book is listed for*4,378 Yen ($41.54 approximately) and expected for release in December 3 this year. See some sample pages after the jump, thanks to Weibo user*liumeiwang, after the break. Let us know your impressions on &#187; Continue Reading.

