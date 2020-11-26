TFNation welcomes Transformers Prime creators to The Big Broadcast of 2021
event airing next month on Twitch
and TFNation Live
: You are all invited to bear witness to a creator panel featuring Jeff Kline, Nicole Dubuc, Marsha Griffin, Joe Kuhr, Steve Melching, and Duane Capizzi; celebrate the 10th anniversary
(for the UK, and for the main series at least) in style with Transformers: Prime’s showrunners, screenwriters, and editors, as they discuss behind the scenes secrets, creative processes, outstanding animation, and a truly special class of writing. Stay tuned to this space for more Big Broadcast guest » Continue Reading.
