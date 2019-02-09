|
Transformers Trading Card Game Dirge Doombringer And Defensive Driving Cards Reveal
Care of*bigangrytrev.com
,*we have a look at the new*Transformers TCG Dirge, Doombringer And Defensive Driving Cards. These cards is also part of the upcoming Rise Of The Combiners Booster Pack. Dirge card (featuring art from the Transformers Legends game) has great powers on each side. While you attack in robot mode, you can inflict at least 1 damage, no matter the defense. Flip to jet mode and you can get an*extra attack point for every character you have KOed. Dirge will be a key card in your deck for sure. The*Defensive Driving card (featuring IDW Grimlock) is another great addition » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Trading Card Game Dirge Doombringer And Defensive Driving Cards Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.