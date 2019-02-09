Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Trading Card Game  Dirge Doombringer And Defensive Driving Cards Reveal


Care of*bigangrytrev.com,*we have a look at the new*Transformers TCG Dirge, Doombringer And Defensive Driving Cards. These cards is also part of the upcoming Rise Of The Combiners Booster Pack. Dirge card (featuring art from the Transformers Legends game) has great powers on each side. While you attack in robot mode, you can inflict at least 1 damage, no matter the defense. Flip to jet mode and you can get an*extra attack point for every character you have KOed. Dirge will be a key card in your deck for sure. The*Defensive Driving card (featuring IDW Grimlock) is another great addition &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Trading Card Game  Dirge Doombringer And Defensive Driving Cards Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



