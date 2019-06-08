Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:50 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,852
3A Display at Wonder Festival Shanghai ? Huge Bee Movie Prime and Bumblebee Event Sta


3A is in attendance at Wonder Festival Shanghai 2019 in China this weekend. Along with the normal awesome displays of their various goods, including their Transformers Movie Premium and DLX size figures, they brought along two HUGE versions of Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime and Bumblebee. These are significantly upscaled versions of their recent offerings. Bumblebee looks to be around 8 feet and Prime looks to be 15 feet or so, but that's just a guesstimate. Either way they are big and really well done. Also of note, DLX scale Optimus Prime has gone up for pre-order

The post 3A Display at Wonder Festival Shanghai – Huge Bee Movie Prime and Bumblebee Event Statues! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.

For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca
