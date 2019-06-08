|
3A Display at Wonder Festival Shanghai ? Huge Bee Movie Prime and Bumblebee Event Sta
3A is in attendance at Wonder Festival Shanghai 2019 in China this weekend. Along with the normal awesome displays of their various goods, including their Transformers Movie Premium and DLX size figures, they brought along two HUGE versions of Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime and Bumblebee. These are significantly upscaled versions of their recent offerings. Bumblebee looks to be around 8 feet and Prime looks to be 15 feet or so, but that’s just a guesstimate. Either way they are big and really well done. Also of note, <a href="https://www.worldofthreea.com/shop/dlx-optimus-prime" rel="noopener" target="_blank">DLX scale Optimus Prime has gone up for pre-order on » Continue Reading.
