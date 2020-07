TriBlurr Machine War Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Corner Brook NL Posts: 221

Question about using the TRU website I don't have access to a Toys Rus locally. But I can buy the gift cards. Can I buy the cards and load the currency onto the site. Or do I have to use them when I pay at the checkout.



I just want to be ready for when (I hope) the seeker two pack goes online.



Especially so when Thrust and apparently now Runabout, may also be exclusives.



Thanks all