Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Episode 17 Available on YouTube


The End of the Universe arc reaches its conclusion in the 17th episode of*Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures.* Iaconus falls. All looks lost, until Megatron returns from the Multiverse with a new plan to take down Starscream. Replay previous installments of this series that you should already be*watching, then sound off on the 2005 boards! (Note: may be region-blocked, your viewing mileage will vary). Episode 1: Battle for Cybertron Part 1 Episode 2: Battle for Cybertron Part 2 Episode 3: Battle for Cybertron Part 3 Episode 4: Battle for Cybertron Part 4 <a href="https://youtu.be/R-ttKMjnxfk">Episode 5: The &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Episode 17 Available on YouTube appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



