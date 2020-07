Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,004

More... Third Party company*Shockwave Lab*have uploaded, via their* Weibo account , images of their new SL-81 Energy Sword for Siege Jetfire. This accessory is inspired by Jetfire’s sword seen in the new Netflix’s War For Cybertron trailer. It’s made of clear plastic and it can be attached to Jetfire’s arm or in his back. We still have no concrete information on price or release date. It should not take long since Shockwave Lab upgrade kits are usually available online once they share images of the product. See the mirrored images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!The post Shockwave Lab SL-81 Energy Sword for Siege Jetfire appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





