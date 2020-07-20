Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:31 AM   #1
Transformers Trading Card Game: Titan Masters Attack Is The Final TCG Release


TFW2005 Moderator Wreckgar reports sad news from the Transformers Trading Card Game team: Wave 5, Titan Masters Attack, is the game’s final TCG release. We are informing our players and retailers so they can make the best decisions regarding event participation and product ordering. The Transformers TCG team wishes to recognize the tremendous effort that fans and retailers put into building a great community. The Transformers TCG was truly a labor of love for the Wizards team, and we saw that enthusiasm and love echoed by players across the world, said Drew Nolosco, Wizards of the Coast Global Brand &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Trading Card Game: Titan Masters Attack Is The Final TCG Release appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



#2
Re: Transformers Trading Card Game: Titan Masters Attack Is The Final TCG Release
This is heartbreaking news

Just formed a local group and it seemed to be picking up steam here.

Was really looking forward to the next set, which I assumed would be Earthrise
