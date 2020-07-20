Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Netflix's War For Cybertron Wave 2 & Centurion Drone To Be Released By Takara Tomy


The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter have confirmed that the new*Netflix’s War For Cybertron Wave 2 &#38; Centurion Drone will be released for the Japanese market. A new in-hand group shot of Voyager Optimus Prime, Soundwave (with their respective Battle Masters), and Deluxe Wheeljack, Red Alert, Elita-1, Impactor, Bumblebee and Centurion drone were shown with the announcement that pre-orders will start soon in Japan. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

Today, 09:05 AM   #2
evenstaves
Re: Netflix's War For Cybertron Wave 2 & Centurion Drone To Be Released By Takara Tom
Hey that Soundwave has got red eyes

Wasn't that a thing everyone was wanting?
Today, 09:42 AM   #3
UsernamePrime
Re: Netflix's War For Cybertron Wave 2 & Centurion Drone To Be Released By Takara Tom
Bee having the same gun as CJ is dumb and a cheap way to "justify" the $30 price tag.


And the scrub that snapped this pict couldn't even bother transforming laserbeak fully.



between crap distribution, poor communication with collectors concerning releases and regional/reseller exclusivity, and the overall difficulty in acquiring something at an inflated price as a result of these factors I would say that Hasbro are a bunch of smelly cunts.
