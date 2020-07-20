UsernamePrime Custom User Title Prime Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 245

Re: Netflix?s War For Cybertron Wave 2 & Centurion Drone To Be Released By Takara Tom Bee having the same gun as CJ is dumb and a cheap way to "justify" the $30 price tag.





And the scrub that snapped this pict couldn't even bother transforming laserbeak fully.







between crap distribution, poor communication with collectors concerning releases and regional/reseller exclusivity, and the overall difficulty in acquiring something at an inflated price as a result of these factors I would say that Hasbro are a bunch of smelly cunts.

List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048



List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504



Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180



Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M __________________