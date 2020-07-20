|
Netflix?s War For Cybertron Wave 2 & Centurion Drone To Be Released By Takara Tomy
The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
have confirmed that the new*Netflix’s War For Cybertron Wave 2 & Centurion Drone will be released for the Japanese market. A new in-hand group shot of Voyager Optimus Prime, Soundwave (with their respective Battle Masters), and Deluxe Wheeljack, Red Alert, Elita-1, Impactor, Bumblebee and Centurion drone were shown with the announcement that pre-orders will start soon in Japan. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
